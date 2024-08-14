Cooper Financial Group Invests $206,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.