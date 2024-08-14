Cooper Financial Group Invests $289,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $248.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

