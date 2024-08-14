Cooper Financial Group Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on TD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
NYSE TD opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
