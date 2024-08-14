Cooper Financial Group Makes New $228,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,207,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

