Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

NYSE AXP opened at $238.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

