Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

