Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 164,543 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.