Cooper Financial Group Purchases 53 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $469.23 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $6,667,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

