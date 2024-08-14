Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $22,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 329,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

