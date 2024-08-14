Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 1,140 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

