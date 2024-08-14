Cooper Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.27.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

