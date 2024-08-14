Cooper Financial Group Sells 131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $350.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.63 and its 200 day moving average is $380.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $438.39.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.03.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

