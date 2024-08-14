Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,512 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

