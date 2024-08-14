Cooper Financial Group Sells 172 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $328.99 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.62 and its 200 day moving average is $340.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

