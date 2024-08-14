Cooper Financial Group Sells 395 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

