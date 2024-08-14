Cooper Financial Group Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

