Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

