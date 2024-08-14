Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $248.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.72. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

