Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,158.33 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,160.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,060.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $991.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock worth $40,585,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

