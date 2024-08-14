Cooper Financial Group Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

