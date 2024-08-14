Cormark Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

CRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

