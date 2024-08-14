Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CIK opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.