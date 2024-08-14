Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $658.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

