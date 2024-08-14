CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

