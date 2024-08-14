Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.32. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 35,216 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 3,234,586 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $2,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

