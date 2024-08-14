Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

