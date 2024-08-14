Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMRC

Digimarc Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

Shares of DMRC opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 442,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.