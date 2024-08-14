Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.41.

DG opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

