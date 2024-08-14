Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. 19.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

