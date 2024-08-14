Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 100768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

DBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.54. The stock has a market cap of C$580.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In related news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

