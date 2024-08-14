DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.