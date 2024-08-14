DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

DraftKings Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after buying an additional 441,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after buying an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

