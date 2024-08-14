DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

