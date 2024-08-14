DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DTE Energy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.