Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.
Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
DLNG opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
