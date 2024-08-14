eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

