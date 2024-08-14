Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Issues Earnings Results

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $143.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 331.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

