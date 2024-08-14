Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

