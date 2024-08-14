Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

