Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

