Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27, reports. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

