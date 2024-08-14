Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

