Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,028 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,742. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

