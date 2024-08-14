Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ENVB opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.92.
About Enveric Biosciences
