EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of EQT opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

