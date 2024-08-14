Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eyenovia, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

