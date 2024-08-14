Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.
In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
