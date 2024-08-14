European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERE. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

