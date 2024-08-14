European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

