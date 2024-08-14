European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:EREFree Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded European Commercial REIT to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

