European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded European Commercial REIT to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
